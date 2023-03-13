Jamie Lee Curtis wins Oscar for 'Best Supporting Actress'

Jamie Lee Curtis wins an Oscar for Best Actress in a Supporting role for her role in "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

She played Deirdre Beaubeirdre in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once.'

LOS ANGELES -- Jamie Lee Curtis made her long-waited first Oscar nomination count.

Curtis won best supporting actress for her role as Deirdre Beaubeirdre in " Everything Everywhere All at Once." She plays an IRS agent who has several guises through different timelines in the multiverse.

"My mother (Janet Leigh) and my father (Tony Curtis) were both nominated for Oscars in different categories," Curtis said, beginning to cry as she accepted the award. "I just won an Oscar!"

The 64-year-old actor became the eighth oldest in the category's history to win. She surpassed Judi Dench, who held the slot for her role in "Shakespeare in Love."

Curtis has starred in a number of films including the "Halloween" franchise movies starting in 1978, along with other notable projects such as "Trading Places," "My Girl," "True Lies" and "Knives Out." But it was her performance in "Everything Everywhere All at Once" that ultimately landed her in the Oscars' record books.

Last month, Curtis won at the SAG Awards for best supporting actress.

Curtis beat Angela Bassett, Kerry Condon, Hong Chau and Stephanie Hsu in the category.