Jamie Lee Curtis, Michelle Yeoh co-star in new film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

By
New movie with Jamie Lee Curtis, Michelle Yeoh

HOLLYWOOD -- Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis star in the critically acclaimed but hard to explain new film, "Everything Everywhere All At Once." It is being described as smart, emotional, over-the-top...and bonkers. It deals with family, life, love...oh, and taxes!

Curtis plays an IRS auditor; Michelle Yeoh plays the film's lead, who is not only dealing with a tax problem...she has to conquer evil big time! The movie shifts gears more than once and tackles several genres with Yeoh in the middle of all the action in many different roles.

"This is like a roller coaster ride and you don't want to go on a roller coaster ride by yourself. It's a shared experience," said Yeoh.

"Oh, that's such a great way to say it. You're absolutely right," said Curtis. "It is truly the most unusual movie you will ever see and, and as emotionally satisfying as any movie you could see. So it gives you both. It gives you a visual spectacle. It gives you martial arts, science fiction, absurdist comedy, bizarre and wild costumes and, at the center is, you know, Michelle Effing Yeoh doing her thing! My agents called me. They said, 'There's this strange movie, these interesting directors, Michelle Yeoh.' I said yes!"

"It was so clever because they put it in a sci-fi genre so anything goes and everything did, straight out the window into all these crazy multiverses," said Yeoh. "And they turned this very ordinary Asian, aging immigrant into a super hero."

"Everything Everywhere All At Once" is rated "R." It's in theatres now.
