1st Capitol rioter to stand trial to be sentenced, prosecutors asking for 15-year prison term

Guy Reffitt of Texas was convicted in March for storming the Capitol building, interfering with police and obstructing justice.

The first man to stand trial for his role in last year's insurrection at the U.S. Capitol will be sentenced on Monday in federal court in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON (KABC) -- The first man to stand trial for his role in last year's insurrection at the U.S. Capitol will be sentenced on Monday in federal court in Washington, D.C.

Guy Wesley Reffitt, 49, of Wylie, Texas, was convicted in March for storming the Capitol building, interfering with police and obstructing justice.

The Justice Department wants a judge to add a terrorism enhancement to the charges.

WATCH: Election lies spawn deadly attack on US Capitol

Reffitt's own son famously turned him into the FBI after the riots and also testified against him at his trial.

Prosecutors are asking for a 15-year prison sentence. According to ABC News, it would be by far the longest sentence handed down to a Capitol riot defendant.

Reffitt is among the more than 850 people who have been charged in connection with the deadly breach of the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, which disrupted a joint session of Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election.

Over 200 defendants have already pleaded guilty to a variety of misdemeanors and felony charges, with some being sentenced to years in federal prison.

Reffitt's attorney asked that his client be sentenced to no more than two years. He said he was shocked by the prosecution's recommendation, since his client wasn't accused of entering the Capitol or assaulting any police officers that day.

ABC News contributed to this report.