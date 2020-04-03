earth day

National Geographic celebrating Earth Month with documentary about Dr. Jane Goodall

National Geographic is celebrating Earth Month with "Jane Goodall: The Hope," a documentary honoring legendary wildlife conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall.

The two-hour documentary special will take viewers through chapters of Goodall's journey in the 60 sixty years since her groundbreaking discoveries in Gombe researching wild chimpanzees, including her activism, creation of her non-profit organization the Jane Goodall Institute and Roots & Shoots youth program, along with her current efforts to inspire the next generation.

"My job is to inspire people and to get them to go around and take action," Goodall remarks in the trailer, which was released in time for her birthday on April 3.

"Jane Goodall: The Hope" premieres Earth Day, April 22, at 9 p.m. ET/PT | 8 p.m. CT on National Geographic, Nat Geo WILD and Nat Geo Mundo. Stream it on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of National Geographic and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentearth daytelevisiondocumentarytrailers
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EARTH DAY
How to host a neighborhood safari for kids this Earth Day
As people stay home, Earth becomes wilder and cleaner
SoCal nonprofit distributing 800K lbs. of produce weekly to families
What to watch on Disney+ while you celebrate Earth Month
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in custody after hour-long standoff on 91 Fwy
Newsom: No 'light switch' for reopening CA, but scheduled surgeries can resume
Trump signs immigration order as part of COVID-19 pandemic crackdown
San Bernardino County officials to unveil plan to reopen parks
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 grow to 729
Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen headline 'Jersey 4 Jersey' benefit concert
Pandemic: First responders honor medical workers in Arcadia
Show More
Jobless express frustration over state unemployment agency
4 more tigers, 3 lions test positive for COVID-19 at NY's Bronx Zoo
Kristin Smart case: Search warrant served in San Pedro
Haircut given inside restaurant caught on camera
2 cats are 1st pets in US to test positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News