EARTHQUAKE

Japan rocked by magnitude 6.1 earthquake, 3 killed

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck north of Osaka in western Japan. (USGS)

TOKYO --
A strong earthquake knocked over walls and set off scattered fires around metropolitan Osaka in western Japan on Monday morning, killing at least three people and injuring dozens.

The Osaka prefectural government's disaster management department said two people were found dead, while the Ibaraki city official confirmed a third victim. The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said more than 40 were injured in Osaka and nearby prefectures of Hyogo and Kyoto.

One victim was a 9-year-old girl who was knocked down by a concrete wall at her elementary school as she walked by. A man in his 80s died in the collapse of a concrete wall in Osaka city. An 84-year-old man in nearby Ibaraki died after a bookshelf fell on top of him at home, according to city officials.

The magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck shortly after 8 a.m. north of Osaka at a depth of about 13 kilometers (8 miles), the Japan Meteorological Agency said. The strongest shaking was north of Osaka, but the quake rattled large parts of western Japan, including Kyoto, the agency said.

The quake knocked over walls, broke windows and set off scattered building fires. It toppled book shelves in homes and scattered goods on shop floors. It also cracked roads and broke water pipes, leaving homes without water.

The morning commute was disrupted, as dozens of domestic flights in and out of Osaka were grounded, while train and subway service in the Osaka area including the bullet train were suspended to check for damage. Passengers were seen exiting trains on the tracks between stations.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
earthquakeUSGSbay areau.s. & worldjapanjapan quake
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
Bay Area Earthquake Tracker
VIDEO: What to pack in your earthquake emergency kit
VIDEO: How early quake warning system could save lives
EARTHQUAKE
91 dead after 7.0 earthquake hits Indonesia's Lombok island
3.2-magnitude earthquake strikes near Banning, USGS says
Indonesia earthquake: At least 10 dead, 40 hurt in 6.4 quake
Seismologist Lucy Jones debunks earthquake myths
Hawaii lava bomb crashes through boat's roof, injures 23
More earthquake
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
Multiple fatalities confirmed in LA car-to-car shooting
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News