Politics

Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reportedly shot, in heart failure

EMBED <>More Videos

Japan ex-leader Abe reportedly shot during campaign speech

TOKYO, Japan -- Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was in heart failure after apparently being shot during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan, NHK public television said Friday.

The broadcaster aired footage showing Abe collapsed on the street, with several security guards running toward him. Abe was holding his chest when he collapsed, with his shirt smeared with blood. NHK says Abe was rushed to a hospital.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the apparent attack in Nara. He was standing while making an election campaign speech ahead of Sunday's election for the parliament's upper house.

Police arrested a male suspect at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder, NHK said.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsjapanshootingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LAPD asks for public's help finding missing 11-year-old girl
Mike Brito, legendary scout of Mexican talent for Dodgers, dies at 87
Man's skull fractured in assault at Santa Ana grocery store
James Caan, known for 'The Godfather,' 'Misery,' 'Elf,' dies at 82
LAX awarded $50M grant under Biden infrastructure plan
Donkey rescue group rushing to vaccinate burros against deadly virus
LA County on pace for new COVID indoor mask mandate by end of July
Show More
Video shows moment plane makes emergency landing in North Carolina
Operation North Star arrests nearly 200 violent fugitives in LA
Black Girls Film Camp helping young filmmakers get to the big screen
Robbery suspect search prompts lockdown at Pasadena City College
SoCal foundation calls for increased public education on monkeypox
More TOP STORIES News