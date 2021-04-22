'That's my baby I just lost.' Father speaks out after 7-year-old girl fatally shot at Chicago McDonald's drive-thru

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Father speaks at vigil for 7-year-old killed in McDonald's drive-thru

CHICAGO -- The father of a 7-year-old girl who was shot and killed at a McDonald's drive-thru in Chicago over the weekend spoke publicly for the first time since her death.

Jaslyn Adams was in a car with her dad in a McDonald's drive-thru on the city's West Side when she was shot Sunday afternoon.

People gathered outside her family's home Wednesday night for a vigil. Her father said he wants to see his daughter's killers behind bars.

"That's my baby I just lost," Jontae Adams said. "I got shot once, my baby got shot six times. Six times. My baby got shot six times and they still don't tell me why she got shot at."



A McDonald's employee said two men jumped out of another car, ambushing the family and firing repeatedly into their car. Police said more than 50 gunshots were fired.

Adams' grandma, Lawanda McMullen, got the phone call from her son moments after the gunfire.

"I was frantic and he was frantic. He could not breathe on the phone. He just kept saying, 'mom, come get me, they just shot up my baby,'" she described.

Police are still investigating the shooting.

EMBED More News Videos

A family is mourning after a seven-year-old girl was shot and killed at a West Side drive-thru Sunday afternoon.

