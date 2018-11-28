Jaw-dropping video shows men beating woman outside Napa bar

Napa police are on the hunt for a man accused of beating a woman unconscious. (KGO-TV)

Heather Tuggle
NAPA, Calif. --
Napa police are on the hunt for a man accused of beating a woman unconscious.

Graphic surveillance video shows a man throwing a woman out of Stone's Sports Bar & Lounge in Napa just after 11 p.m. on Nov. 17.

The woman was punched and kicked several times by a total of two men. She suffered serious injuries and went in and out of consciousness. She is now recovering.

Two other men with pool sticks tried to help her and one of those men was attacked, as well.

One suspect, Juan Rojas, has since turned himself in.

Police are still looking for a second man, James Curtis Faulkenberry. He has distinctive tattoos on his neck and face.



Faulkenberry is considered dangerous and should not be approached. If you see him, call 911.
