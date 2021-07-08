road rage

'Truly a senseless act': Minneapolis-area youth baseball coach, father killed in road rage shooting

EMBED <>More Videos

'Truly a senseless act': Road rage shooting kills MN baseball coach

PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- A youth baseball coach and father is dead after being shot during a Minneapolis-area road rage incident.

Police said the other driver appears to have fired into the victim's vehicle.

"I just have to say this was one the most tragic events that I have witnessed in my 20 years in policing," said Erik Fadden, chief of police in Plymouth, Minnesota.

Fadden grew emotional describing the shooting that took the life of Jay Boughton Tuesday night, WCCO reported.

Since then, Boughton has been described as a selfless man, who would do anything for his family -- a wife, 15-year-old son and 13-year-old daughter -- as well as the Armstrong Cooper Youth Baseball Association community.

On Tuesday night, Boughton and his son were driving home from a baseball game he had just finished coaching, when some sort of road rage incident broke out on Highway 169.

RELATED: Aiden Leos: Couple charged in road-rage shooting death of 6-year-old plead not guilty

"We further believe that there may have been some sort of traffic altercation between the two drivers," Fadden said.

A single surveillance image Plymouth police released from traffic cameras shows Boughton's vehicle, a black car, and the suspected shooter's vehicle, a silver SUV.

When Boughton was shot, he lost control of his vehicle, crashing it into cars in a nearby apartment complex parking lot.

His son gave CPR until paramedics arrived, and Boughton was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

"It was truly a senseless act that resulted in the loss of human life," Fadden said.

Police are looking for that silver SUV.

They think it might be a Chevy Tahoe or Suburban.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
minnesotacar crashdeadly shootingfatal shootingbaseballshootingu.s. & worldroad ragecrash
ROAD RAGE
Man wounded in shooting outside Target store in Oxnard, police say
Road rage shooting in Atwater Village under investigation
Family mourns 22-year-old killed in DTLA road rage incident
Crash leads to deadly road rage incident in downtown LA
TOP STORIES
Ambulance wait times rising during pandemic in LA County
First known case of 'flurona' - flu and coronavirus - reported
Some school districts left without COVID tests amid high demand
New California program to provide mortgage relief
Woman, man killed in apparent murder-suicide in Temple City identified
Nirvana 'Nevermind' baby cover suit dismissed
Winter storm leaves Lake Arrowhead residents without power for days
Show More
Powerball jackpot up to $610M in Wednesday drawing
Whoopi Goldberg tests positive for COVID-19
How to get a free COVID test kit sent directly to your home in LA Co.
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
DNA helps ID woman found partially buried in IE desert decades ago
More TOP STORIES News