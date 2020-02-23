Jeep falls off parking garage, lands on sidewalk in Santa Monica

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- A driver suffered minor injuries after police say he drove his Jeep off the sixth floor of a parking garage overnight on Sunday.

It happened just after midnight at the corner of Second Street and Colorado Avenue, close to the pier. The Jeep ended up landing right next to a McDonald's.

Video shows how it broke through that fence barrier.

The driver, a 20-year-old man from Twentynine Palms, was transported to a hospital.

Police said they are still investigating the incident.
