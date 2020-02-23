Jeep falls off parking garage, lands on sidewalk in Santa Monica

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- A driver suffered minor injuries after police say he drove his Jeep off the sixth floor of a parking garage overnight on Sunday.It happened just after midnight at the corner of Second Street and Colorado Avenue, close to the pier. The Jeep ended up landing right next to a McDonald's.Video shows how it broke through that fence barrier.The driver, a 20-year-old man from Twentynine Palms, was transported to a hospital.Police said they are still investigating the incident.