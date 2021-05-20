department of justice

US seizes dozens of big cats from 'Tiger King's' Jeff Lowe for Endangered Species Act violations

EMBED <>More Videos

'This cat has no fear' Carole Baskin of 'Tiger King' on Houston tiger

THACKERVILLE, Oklahoma -- The U.S. Department of Justice seized nearly 70 big cats from the zoo owned by Jeff Lowe, of "Tiger King" fame after an investigation reportedly revealed abuse and violations.

According to Justice Department officials, a search and seizure warrant was issued for ongoing Endangered Species Act violations at Jeff and his wife, Lauren's, Tiger King Park in Thackerville, Oklahoma.

In total, 68 protected lions, tigers, lion-tiger hybrids and a jaguar were seized.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service conducted three inspections of Tiger King Park since mid-December 2020, according to the Justice Department.

During the inspections, the Lowes received citations for "failing to provide the animals with adequate or timely veterinary care, appropriate nutrition, and shelter that protects them from inclement weather and is of sufficient size to allow them to engage in normal behavior," according to a release.

"This seizure should send a clear message that the Justice Department takes alleged harm to captive-bred animals protected under the Endangered Species Act very seriously," said Acting Assistant Attorney General Jean E. Williams of the Justice Department's Environment and Natural Resources Division.

SEE ALSO: Murder suspect linked to loose tiger seen roaming in Houston arrested on evading charges
EMBED More News Videos

The suspect is now in custody, but the question remains - where is the tiger?



According to a report from last week, Jeff and Lauren said they were willing to give up their big cats to resolve the Justice Department civil complaint against them over the animals' care, their attorney told a federal judge.

At a hearing last Wednesday where the judge found the couple in contempt for violating a previous order regarding the big cats, attorney Daniel Card said the Lowes "want out completely."

Jeff famously took over the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park from founder Joe Exotic in 2016. Lowe and his wife displayed big cats there until shutting down the park in August. They then moved to the new facility in Thackerville.

RELATED: Murder suspect's wife turned India the tiger over to authorities on Saturday, police say
EMBED More News Videos

Houston police said Victor Cuevas' wife told them that her husband has owned India the Tiger for the last nine months when she turned the hundred pound animal in. Watch officials describe how they wagered the handoff.



The civil complaint, filed in November, accused the Lowes of recurring inhumane treatment and improper handling of animals protected by the Endangered Species Act. U.S. District Judge John F. Heil III in January issued an order that, among other things, required the couple to prevent breeding; to relinquish all of their lion and tiger cubs to the federal government; and not to exhibit any of their big cats.

The judge in March found that the Lowes had violated his order, and on May 12 fined them $1,000 per day until they get in compliance, according to The Oklahoman.

"They don't want to fight this anymore. They don't want to do it," Card told Heil. "They want to give the tigers to a... sanctuary of their choice and be done with it."

Jeff was one of the central characters in the Netflix series that became a pop culture phenomenon last year. The series focused on Joe Exotic, a pseudonym for Joseph Maldonado-Passage. He is serving 22 years in federal prison for violating federal wildlife laws and for his role in a failed murder-for-hire plot targeting his chief rival, Carole Baskin, who runs a rescue sanctuary for big cats in Florida.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

RELATED:
Zoo made famous by 'Tiger King' docu-series closes to the public
EMBED More News Videos

Infamous owner Jeff Lowe said in a Facebook post that he's forfeiting his USDA exhibitors license with the zoo's closure.


'Doc' Antle of Tiger King fame indicted on animal cruelty, trafficking charges in Virginia
EMBED More News Videos

Infamous owner Jeff Lowe said in a Facebook post that he's forfeiting his USDA exhibitors license with the zoo's closure.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsoklahomazooanimal crueltysearchwild animalsdepartment of justiceanimal abusenetflixendangered species
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE
Justice Dept. asks judge to block Texas from enforcing abortion law
Justice Department sues Texas over state's new abortion law
DOJ declines to back Rep. Brooks in lawsuit brought by Rep. Swalwell
Bay Area doctor arrested for sale of fake COVID-19 vaccines, cards
TOP STORIES
Man wounded in Hollywood Hills shooting
Light rain, snow in the mountains expected in SoCal Friday
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
Man arrested in deadly North Hills hit-and-run crash
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
OC oil spill investigation continues to focus on ship movement
Show More
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Rams beat Seahawks 26-17 after injured Wilson leaves game
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
LASD searching for man suspected of fatally shooting brother
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
More TOP STORIES News