Jeffery Epstein sex trafficking case: Judge to rule on possible bail

NEW YORK -- Disgraced billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein is set to learn Thursday whether he can leave jail while he fights sex trafficking charges brought by federal prosecutors in New York.
Judge Richard Berman said he would rule on the bail request made by defense attorneys, who portrayed Epstein as a "disciplined" defendant willing to pay a bond of $100 million or more.
Federal prosecutors objected, saying the court "cannot rely on the self-discipline of a man with an appetite for children."
Epstein, 66, has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking and sex trafficking conspiracy. He faces up to 45 years in prison if convicted.
Prosecutors portrayed him as an "extreme flight risk" and said "piles of cash," "dozens of diamonds" and a sketchy passport were found in a locked safe inside Epstein's Upper East Side mansion.
The defense invoked Bernie Madoff, Enron's Jeff Skilling and other high profile defendants who were granted bail, though none of them were accused of sex crimes involving minors which, by law, presume the defendant will be remanded to pre-trial custody.
Two women, Courtney Wild and Annie Farmer, stepped forward in court earlier this week to urge Judge Berman to keep Epstein locked up.
Wild, who said she was 14 when she was brought to Epstein's Palm Beach, Florida, estate, called him "scary."
Farmer said she was 16 when she was trafficked in New Mexico.
In addition to the charges in the indictment, prosecutors are also reviewing dozens of electronic files seized during the raid on Epstein's New York residence, finding even more photos than the trove of pictures of nude and seminude young women and girls.
Prior to the hearing, prosecutors said in court papers that additional women in multiple jurisdictions had identified themselves to the government since Epstein's arrest, saying they were abused as minors. Also, dozens of individuals have called the government to report information about Epstein and the charges he faces, prosecutors said.
Prosecutors said they believe Epstein might have tried to influence witnesses after discovering that he had paid a total of $350,000 to two individuals, including a former employee, in the last year. That came after the Miami Herald reported the circumstances of his state court conviction in 2008, which led to a 13-month jail term and his deal to avoid federal prosecution.
Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta resigned following renewed criticism over the 2008 plea deal with Epstein he oversaw as the U.S. attorney in Miami.
Epstein's lawyers said the accusations against him are "outside the margins of federal criminal law" and don't constitute sex trafficking since there were no allegations that he "trafficked anybody for commercial profit; that he forced, coerced, defrauded, or enslaved anybody."
But prosecutors said efforts by defense lawyers to characterize Epstein's crimes as "simple prostitution" were "not only offensive but also utterly irrelevant given that federal law does not recognize the concept of a child prostitute - there are only trafficking victims - because a child cannot legally consent to being exploited."
