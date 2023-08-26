FIFA suspends Spain soccer chief Luis Rubiales over kiss with Women's World Cup winner

BARCELONA, Spain -- FIFA has provisionally suspended Luis Rubiales, the president of the Spanish soccer federation, from "all football-related activities" over his kiss with Women's World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso.

Rubiales has been refusing to stand down over the incident, which happened at the medal ceremony last Sunday after Spain won the tournament.

Hermoso said the kiss was unwanted and she and the entire World Cup winning squad have refused to play while Rubiales remains president.

Rubiales said the kiss was consensual and the federation has been sticking by him, threatening legal action against Hermoso and others.

World soccer's governing body FIFA said Rubiales was initially suspended for 90 days and also said that neither Rubiales or the Spanish football federation were allowed to contact Hermoso in order to preserve her "fundamental rights."

UEFA and the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) have also been informed of the decision, FIFA said.

CNN reached out to the RFEF, Hermoso and UEFA for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

FIFA said further information would be provided when disciplinary proceedings had been concluded.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.