Mural honors the life of music icon Jenni Rivera

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. -- A new mural pays tribute to Mexican superstar Jenni Rivera at Jenni Rivera Fashion boutique in the city of Huntington Park, California.

The artwork was created by her son, Mike Rivera, and a couple of other artists. Rivera says this mural is the most special to him by far.

"I just feel like it's a chance at a new beginning," said Rivera.

"This has to be one of my favorites just because it shows you Jenni, where she started as a child and then in the middle, like struggling to make it as an artist, and I think it's just very inspirational," said Jacqie Rivera, Jenni Rivera's daughter.

"What I love about this mural is that the main dresses blue, and blue tends to represent a lot of themes like loyalty and sadness," said Johnny Lopez, Jenni Rivera's youngest son. "I think it fits very perfectly to what our life has been this year."

"I want to send a big shout out to Tetris and to JP who were a big part of this and I couldn't have done them without them," said Rivera. "It's for everybody. And I just, I hope the fans is brightens up their day, whenever they come and visit."

You can see the mural at the Jenni Rivera Fashion boutique in Huntington Park, California:
jenniriverafashion.com
