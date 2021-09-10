Arts & Entertainment

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez make romance official at 'The Last Duel' premiere in Venice

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck pose upon arrival at the premiere of 'The Last Duel' during the 78th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK -- After weeks of smooching on yachts and holding hands on intimate walks, Jennifer Lopez and old flame turned new again Ben Affleck made it official Friday night on the red carpet for the premiere of Affleck's "The Last Duel" at the Venice International Film Festival.

She was dripping in Cartier diamonds in a white mermaid body hugging gown with plunging neckline and high side slit by Georges Hobeika. He was dapper in a black tuxedo. There were plenty of kisses and hugs for the cameras after a summer of love for the two, who rekindled their romance in May, 17 years after they broke up in 2004.

They were spotted out and about in Venice before their formal coming out. At the premiere, Affleck waved to the crowd as he helped Lopez out of a black car and onto the red carpet.



For weeks the two haven't been shy about PDA after coming back together not long after Lopez's coming apart with Alex Rodriguez.

Throughout the summer, they were photographed on a yacht off Saint-Tropez, cuddling on a walk in the Hamptons and nuzzling over sushi in Malibu.

Ridley Scott's medieval drama "The Last Duel" also reunites Affleck and Matt Damon, with some Adam Driver thrown in.



MORE | Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez announce breakup
EMBED More News Videos

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez say they are better off as friends. The stars announced on Thursday that they are officially ending their two-year engagement.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityrelationshipsmovieben affleckjennifer lopez
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Orange County confirms its 2nd COVID-related pediatric death
IE father, mother die of COVID weeks apart, leaving 5 kids behind
Ticket agent who helped 9/11 hijackers make flight finds forgiveness
Phone scam: 'Border Patrol' claims your car was found with drugs
Riverside police battle illegal ATV use in Santa Ana River bottom
Trevor Bauer will not be returning to Dodgers this season
Lightning storm strikes Southern California overnight
Show More
Passengers kicked off JetBlue flight to SoCal over mask rules
Gov. Newsom blasts Republicans, Trump for 'feigning' election
LAPD investigating after Larry Elder aide punched at campaign event
Homelessness: Another tiny home community opens North Hollywood
SoCal hot on Friday, with possible thunderstorms
More TOP STORIES News