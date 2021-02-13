Arts & Entertainment

Brayden Smith, last 'Jeopardy!' champion during Alex Trebek's tenure, dies at age 24

LAS VEGAS, Nevada -- Brayden Smith, the last 'Jeopardy!' champion during Alex Trebek's tenure on the show, has died at the age of 24, his family announced in a tweet.



His family said Smith passed away unexpectedly on February 5.

Smith was a five-time champion on the show, and his obituary says he looked forward to competing in the show's Tournament of Champions.

Jeopardy released a statement on Twitter saying,

The JEOPARDY! family is heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brayden Smith. He was kind, funny and absolutely brilliant. Our deepest condolences go out to Brayden's family. He will be missed.

ALSO READ | Alex Trebek's 'Jeopardy!' wardrobe donated to charity
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmentalex trebekjeopardy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
California expanding vaccine eligibility in March
Maps show private schools reopening where public schools aren't
SoCal nurse who beat COVID gives breathing exercise tips
Feces smeared at Asian-owned preschool in Alhambra
3rd stimulus check for $1,400 clears House committee
Big Bear bald eagle lays 2nd egg in nest
Pharmacy deserts may limit vaccine access in communities of color
Show More
Couple 'falls' in love on bus; still married 73 years later
LAPD officer replaces stolen bicycles
Here are the CVS locations in SoCal offering COVID vaccines
Activists call for disbanding of USC's campus police department
Trump lawyers argue impeachment based on 'hatred,' not facts
More TOP STORIES News