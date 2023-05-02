Convicted sex offender due in court same day 7 bodies found at Henryetta, Oklahoma home

7 Oklahoma bodies were found Monday in Henryetta during a search for missing teens, local officials said.

HENRYETTA, Okla. -- Jesse L. McFadden, a registered sex offender who was thought to be traveling with two missing Oklahoma teens, is believed to be among the seven people found dead at a home on Monday, just hours after he missed a scheduled court appearance, records show.

The teens, 14-year old Ivy Webster and 16-year old Brittany Brewer, were also believed to be among the bodies found at the home in Henryetta, about 90 miles from Oklahoma City, Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddy Rice said, noting the medical examiner would provide a final confirmation of their identities.

Webster and Brewer had been the subject of an endangered/missing advisory issued by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, which said they were last seen early Monday morning in Henryetta and could have been traveling with McFadden, 39.

The seven bodies were found at a property where McFadden lived, Rice told the Tulsa World newspaper. It is the same address listed for McFadden in the Oklahoma Sex Offender registry.

The bodies were found "not in the residence, but just on the property," Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Gerald Davidson said Monday.

Just hours before authorities discovered the bodies while executing a search warrant, McFadden was set to stand trial on charges of solicitation of a minor, according to court records.

McFadden was scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. Monday but failed to show up, the records said. A bench warrant for failure to appear was issued, according to the records.

The court date stemmed from charges filed in 2017, when McFadden was accused of using a cell phone to exchange nude photos and videos with an underage girl, while he was serving time for a 2003 rape conviction, according to CNN affiliate KOKI.

The parents of Webster, one of the missing teens, spoke with KOKI while the search for the girls was underway. They said they were "shocked" to learn of McFadden's past. "He should not have been out and it's our justice system that needs to be harder," Justin Webster told the outlet.

School system is grieving 'several of our students'

Henryetta Public Schools said it is "grieving over the tragedy of the loss of several of our students," in a message on its website addressed to parents and guardians.

"Our hearts are hurting, and we have considered what would be best for our students in the coming days," the school system said.

The system added that classes would not be canceled and that students would have access to mental health professionals and faith-based clergy.

"We understand if you feel it is more appropriate to keep your student at home," the message continued. "Please continue to keep these families in your thoughts and prayers."

Located in central Oklahoma, Henryetta had a population of 5,640 at the 2020 US census.

