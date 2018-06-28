JetBlue offering free flights for firefighters going to Long Beach memorial

Southern California is remembering Long Beach firefighter Capt. David Rosa, who was fatally shot at a senior housing complex Monday. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
A memorial service for slain Long Beach fire Capt. David Rosa is being held Tuesday and firefighters from around the country can fly in for free thanks to JetBlue.

The airline is offering free flights under its fallen public service professional accommodation policy.

The service is being held at 10 a.m. on July 3 at the Long Beach Arena, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., according to the Long Beach Firefighters union. The service will be open to the public.

A viewing for sworn personnel is also being held on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at McCormick & Son Mortuary in Laguna Hills.

Sworn firefighters from outside of Southern California who wish to attend the service can contact the airline at 1800-JetBlue. The policy allows free travel for up to two members per department for three days before and after the service.

Information about donating to support Rosa's family is available here.

Rosa was shot and killed Monday while responding to an explosion and fire at a senior housing complex in Long Beach.

Officials say Thomas Kim, 77, was feuding with his upstairs neighbor and set off an explosion in his own apartment to try to kill her.

When firefighters responded to the blaze set off by the explosion, investigators say Kim was sitting in the hallway and opened fire, killing Rosa and wounding another firefighter and a civilian resident of the complex. He is now facing murder, attempted murder and arson charges.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
jetblueshootingfirefighter killedmemorialLong BeachLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
Multiple fatalities confirmed in LA car-to-car shooting
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News