Jetson Rogue hoverboards recalled due to fire risk; linked to 2 deaths

The Jetson Rogue self-balancing hoverboards were sold online and at Target stores.

WASHINGTON -- We have a recall alert for a popular hoverboard that was sold online and at Target stores.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) says the 42-volt Jetson Rogue self-balancing hoverboard poses a fire risk and is linked to at least two deaths.

A 10-year-old girl and her 15-year-old sister died from a fire on April 1, 2022 in Hellertown, Pennsylvania. The Hellertown Borough Fire Marshal determined that a 42-volt Jetson Rogue was the point of origin of the fire, the CPSC said.

The agency says there have been multiple other reports of the recalled scooters/hoverboards burning, sparking or melting, several of which involved reports of flames.

According the CPSC, the recalled hoverboards were sold at Target stores nationwide and online at www.target.com from August 2018 through June 2019 and at www.ridejetson.com from January 2019 through November 2021 for between $100 and $150.

If you have one of these hoverboards, you are urged to stop using the product and contact Jetson for a full refund.

Contact Jetson at 800-635-4815 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at ridejetson.com/rogue-recall.