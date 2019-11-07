Jewelry, cash stolen in brazen Sherman Oaks home-invasion robbery, police say

SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Jewelry and cash were stolen in a brazen home-invasion robbery in Sherman Oaks Wednesday night.At least one victim was apparently tied up inside the home in the 4500 block of Tyrone Avenue.Police say as many as five suspects stormed the home, tied up people inside and ransacked the home. They fled the scene in a vehicle.One victim was able to escape and run to a neighbor's home for help.One neighbor said the home possibly belongs to a YouTube star, but Los Angeles police did not confirm that statement.No description of the suspects was immediately available.