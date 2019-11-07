Jewelry, cash stolen in brazen Sherman Oaks home-invasion robbery, police say

By ABC7.com staff
SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Jewelry and cash were stolen in a brazen home-invasion robbery in Sherman Oaks Wednesday night.

At least one victim was apparently tied up inside the home in the 4500 block of Tyrone Avenue.

Police say as many as five suspects stormed the home, tied up people inside and ransacked the home. They fled the scene in a vehicle.

One victim was able to escape and run to a neighbor's home for help.

One neighbor said the home possibly belongs to a YouTube star, but Los Angeles police did not confirm that statement.

No description of the suspects was immediately available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sherman oakslos angeleshome invasionyoutuberobberyarmed robbery
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man arrested at LAX after Mt. San Jacinto College put on lockdown
1 killed, 3 wounded in Perris shootings
Borderline shooting: Family remembers Kristina Morisette
LA boosting solar power with Kern County deal
Customers of 'Elote Man' rally around him after attack
Lower income areas more likely to have structures destroyed in wildfires
Borderline shooting: Stretch of 101 Fwy dedicated to Sgt. Ron Helus
Show More
Pedestrian struck by hit-run driver in downtown LA - VIDEO
Hollywood Superman found dead in Van Nuys
Bud Light is the next to get into the spiked seltzer game
LA City Council approves program to help children save
Borderline shooting: Family of Jake Dunham leans on community for healing
More TOP STORIES News