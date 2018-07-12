VIDEO: Studio City jewelry store owner with gun deters robbers armed with hammers

Two men armed with hammers and pepper spray tried to rob a Studio City jewelry store, but fled empty-handed after the store owner fired a shot at them, police said. (LAPD)

By ABC7.com staff
STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Two men armed with hammers and pepper spray tried to rob a Studio City jewelry store, but fled empty-handed after the store owner fired a shot at them, police said.

The Los Angeles Police Department on Thursday released video of the May 25 incident in hopes the public will recognize the suspects.

The incident started just before 4:30 p.m. when two men entered the jewelry store on Ventura Boulevard.

They pepper-sprayed the store owner and two customers, and then started using hammers to break glass displays.

One of the men also swung a hammer at the store owner, police said.

She then used her registered handgun to fire a single shot at the suspects.

Neither was hit, but that persuaded them to leave.

Video shows the men exiting the store, and having trouble with the door, then using a hammer to smash the glass. They slipped through the smashed glass to escape.

Police say no one was injured and no property was stolen.



Police described the first suspect as a white or Hispanic male, about 30 to 40 years old, with closely-shaved receding dark hair. He stands around 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. He was wearing a blue, long sleeved button-down shirt, khaki pants, black tennis shoes, sunglasses and a watch on his left wrist.

The second suspect was described as a Hispanic male, about 40 to 50 years old with dark hair, mustache or goatee. He stands around 6 feet tall and weighs around 175 pounds. He was wearing gray pants, a white long-sleeved button-down shirt, bow tie, fedora, sunglasses and an earring in his left ear.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Hammer or Detective Mahoney, North Hollywood Area Robbery Detectives, at (818) 754-8424. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at (800)222-TIPS.
