Millennium Biltmore Hotel employee wounded during smash-and-grab robbery in downtown Los Angeles

Authorities are searching for several men and a woman suspected of robbing a jewelry store inside the Millennium Biltmore Hotel in downtown Los Angeles Friday. (KABC)

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Authorities are searching for several men and a woman suspected of robbing a jewelry store and wounding an employee inside the Millennium Biltmore Hotel in downtown Los Angeles Friday.

A call regarding the robbery in progress came in shortly before 3 p.m., authorities said. The suspects were three to four men and a woman, according to police.

The suspects, who used a hammer as a weapon, were seen fleeing in a silver Lexus.

Authorities said a 35-year-old man employed at the hotel suffered cuts to his head. His condition was unknown.

It was unclear what the suspects stole. No further details were immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing.
