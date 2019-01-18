Authorities are searching for several men and a woman suspected of robbing a jewelry store and wounding an employee inside the Millennium Biltmore Hotel in downtown Los Angeles Friday.A call regarding the robbery in progress came in shortly before 3 p.m., authorities said. The suspects were three to four men and a woman, according to police.The suspects, who used a hammer as a weapon, were seen fleeing in a silver Lexus.Authorities said a 35-year-old man employed at the hotel suffered cuts to his head. His condition was unknown.It was unclear what the suspects stole. No further details were immediately available.The investigation is ongoing.