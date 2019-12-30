PICO-ROBERTSON, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Local leaders of the Jewish community held a news conference to urge President Donald Trump to take action against anti-Semitic acts.
Rabbi Marvin Hier spoke at The Museum of Tolerance in Pico-Robertson Monday.
"We're now in an emergency situation and we call upon the president of the United States to order the FBI to have a task force on anti-Semitism to combat this cancer before it gets worse," said Hier.
The founder of the museum spoke about recent anti-Semetic hate crimes, most recently a stabbing during a Hanukkah celebration in New York.
A man is accused of invading a rabbi's home and stabbing five people during over the weekend. He is now facing federal hate crime charges after authorities found what they described as anti-Semitic materials in several journals and on the suspect's phone.
The attack was the latest in a string of violence targeting Jews in the region, including a Dec. 10 massacre at a kosher grocery store in New Jersey.
Jewish community leaders urge President Donald Trump to take action against anti-Semitic acts
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More