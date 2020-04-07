Coronavirus

SoCal synagogues hosting virtual Passover Seders

With stay-at-home orders in place across the region, several local synagogues will host virtual Seders in observance of Passover, which runs from Wednesday, April 8 through Thursday, April 16.

Below we compiled a list of online services available to the public.

Adat Ari El: The Conservative congregation in Valley Village offers two Shabbat services, 6 p.m. on April 10 and 9:30 a.m. on April 11.
For more information: 818-766-9426.
adatariel.org/worship
adatariel.org/

Kol Tikvah: The Reform congregation offers the Passover service online, 5-6:30 p.m. on April 8. The temple is using "A Different Night" Haggadah.
koltikvah.org/event/online-seder
koltikvah.org/livestreams

Shomrei Torah Synagogue: The Conservative Jewish congregation in West Hills offers a Kabbalat Shabbat, 6 p.m. on April 10 and a morning Shabbat service, 9 a.m. on April 11.
For more information: #818-854-7650.

www.stsonline.org/live-streaming

Temple Ahavat Shalom: The Reform Jewish congregation in Northridge will live stream their Shabbat service, 6:15 p.m. on April 10.
Fore more information: #818-360-2258 or email: info@tasnorthridge.org
www.tasnorthridge.org

Temple Aliyah: The Woodland Hills synagogue will host a virtual community Seder. Hazzan Mike Stein leads the service, 6:30-8:30 p.m. on April 9. Reservations are made online.
templealiyah.org/events/virtual

Temple Beth El of South Orange County will host virtual and prerecorded Seders available
https://tbesoc.org/passover

Temple Beth Hillel: The Reform Jewish congregation is in Valley Village. Passover Seder with Rabbis Sarah Hronsky and Keara Stein, 4:30 p.m. on April 8. Also, Shabbat live streamed, 7 p.m. on April 10. Torah study at 9:30 a.m. on April 11.
For more information: #818-763-9148
tbhla.org/tbh, bit.ly/2URt9Qq

Temple Judea : The Reform Jewish congregation based in Tarzana will live stream their Shabbat service at 6:15 p.m. on April 10.
Fore more information: #818-758-3800 or email: info@templejudea.com
templejudea.com

Valley Beth Shalom: The synagogue based in Encino is streaming Passover Seders on April 8: Rabbis Noah Farkas and Avi Taff lead a Seder for young families, 5-5:35 p.m.; Rabbi Joshua Hoffman and Asher Levy lead a Seder for families with school age children, 5:45-6:20 p.m.; Rabbi Ed Feinstein and Cantors Phil Baron and Herschel Fox lead a Seder for adults and teens, 6:30-7:15 p.m. For Shabbat services, prerecorded lectures and classes, call #818-788-6000
www.vbs.org/vbsathome
www.vbs.org

Temple Beth Sholom of Orange County will host a Second Night Seder at 5:20 p.m. on April 9.
https://www.tbsoc.com

University Synagogue in Irvine has posted a virtual Seder, Shabbats and will also post a Shabbat led by Rabbi Rachlis and Cantor Braier on Friday, 4/10, at 7 p.m.
https://universitysynagogue.org/

Here is more information from the Jewish Council for Public Affairs:
www.jewishpublicaffairs.org/jewish-advocacy-during-the-covid-19-pandemic
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualitysouthern californiareligionholidaysynagoguecoronavirusjewish
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Tips to cut energy bills amid coronavirus stay-at-home orders
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Show More
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Man struck by car during San Fernando Valley street takeover
Tips to cut energy bills amid coronavirus stay-at-home orders
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
More TOP STORIES News