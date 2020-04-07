SoCal synagogues hosting virtual Passover Seders

With stay-at-home orders in place across the region, several local synagogues will host virtual Seders in observance of Passover, which runs from Wednesday, April 8 through Thursday, April 16.Below we compiled a list of online services available to the public.The Conservative congregation in Valley Village offers two Shabbat services, 6 p.m. on April 10 and 9:30 a.m. on April 11.For more information: 818-766-9426.The Reform congregation offers the Passover service online, 5-6:30 p.m. on April 8. The temple is using "A Different Night" Haggadah.: The Conservative Jewish congregation in West Hills offers a Kabbalat Shabbat, 6 p.m. on April 10 and a morning Shabbat service, 9 a.m. on April 11.For more information: #818-854-7650.The Reform Jewish congregation in Northridge will live stream their Shabbat service, 6:15 p.m. on April 10.Fore more information: #818-360-2258 or email: info@tasnorthridge.org: The Woodland Hills synagogue will host a virtual community Seder. Hazzan Mike Stein leads the service, 6:30-8:30 p.m. on April 9. Reservations are made online.of South Orange County will host virtual and prerecorded Seders availableThe Reform Jewish congregation is in Valley Village. Passover Seder with Rabbis Sarah Hronsky and Keara Stein, 4:30 p.m. on April 8. Also, Shabbat live streamed, 7 p.m. on April 10. Torah study at 9:30 a.m. on April 11.For more information: #818-763-9148: The Reform Jewish congregation based in Tarzana will live stream their Shabbat service at 6:15 p.m. on April 10.Fore more information: #818-758-3800 or email: info@templejudea.com: The synagogue based in Encino is streaming Passover Seders on April 8: Rabbis Noah Farkas and Avi Taff lead a Seder for young families, 5-5:35 p.m.; Rabbi Joshua Hoffman and Asher Levy lead a Seder for families with school age children, 5:45-6:20 p.m.; Rabbi Ed Feinstein and Cantors Phil Baron and Herschel Fox lead a Seder for adults and teens, 6:30-7:15 p.m. For Shabbat services, prerecorded lectures and classes, call #818-788-6000of Orange County will host a Second Night Seder at 5:20 p.m. on April 9.in Irvine has posted a virtual Seder, Shabbats and will also post a Shabbat led by Rabbi Rachlis and Cantor Braier on Friday, 4/10, at 7 p.m.