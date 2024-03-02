'It's not as sweaty as the Super Bowl." Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel looks ahead to 4th time hosting

'It's the granddaddy of them all.' Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel once again steps into the primetime spotlight as the host of the 96th Oscars... his fourth time in the gig.

'It's the granddaddy of them all.' Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel once again steps into the primetime spotlight as the host of the 96th Oscars... his fourth time in the gig.

'It's the granddaddy of them all.' Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel once again steps into the primetime spotlight as the host of the 96th Oscars... his fourth time in the gig.

'It's the granddaddy of them all.' Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel once again steps into the primetime spotlight as the host of the 96th Oscars... his fourth time in the gig.

HOLLYWOOD -- Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel has been a staple of late night television since 2003. He one again steps into the prime time spotlight as the host of the 96th Oscars... his fourth time in the gig.

"Ok what sets the Oscars apart from other live events? Well, it's not as sweaty as the Super Bowl," joked Kimmel.

The Oscar host is thinking about his next 'big" gig... hosting The Oscars.

"It's classier than any other award shows, you know, the Oscars are the original," said Kimmel. "This is the big one, it's the granddaddy of them all and everybody is aware of that."

Molly McNearney is an Executive Producer on Jimmy's late night show... and also on the Oscars. Jumping in to his fourth year hosting, she knows what Kimmel does best.

"Keep it a happy joyful celebration for the people in the room. Keep it moving," said McNearney. "Jimmy's also really good on his feet. He thrives in spontaneous moments, so live television is perfect for him."

Kimmel concurred. "'To be honest sometimes I hope things go wrong because it mixes things up a bit You don't want everything to be too neatly wrapped up you want a little bit of mess. You want a little bit of risk and it is a live show and you want to remind people of that so if something happens, which things seem to be happening a lot lately, I feel like I'll be ready for it."

"He really cares deeply about the people in that room and wants them to enjoy themselves and feel relaxed with him," said McNearney. "And I think that makes people at home feel relaxed and excited."