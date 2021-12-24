WEATHER ALERT
Flood Watch
Full Story
Track SoCal rain with LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
Watch Now
Live look at SoCal: Big Bear, Santa Monica & more
Watch Now
Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
Full Story
WATCH
VIDEOS
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Apps
Local News
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
Live Video
Politics
Investigations
Consumer
Health & Food
Weather
Entertainment
Sports
Equity Report
Community
Pets
Automotive
Station Info
#ABC7Eyewitness Tips
TV Listings
ABC7/Contact
Meet the News Team
Jobs/Internships
ABC7 Shop
shows
Newsmakers
Our America
Localish
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Society
'Jingle Bells' in space: When NASA astronauts reported seeing Santa Claus
KABC
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
EMBED <>
More Videos
'Jingle Bells' in space: When NASA astronauts reported seeing Santa
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
society
holiday
christmas
music news
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Teen killed by LAPD bullet during suspect takedown at Burlington store
LA County COVID infections continue dramatic rise with 8K new cases
Delta, United canceling Christmas Eve flights due to omicron surge
Rain triggers mandatory evacuation order in OC burn scar area
SoCal gets hit with heavy rain, will linger through Christmas
Woman pleads guilty to punching Southwest flight attendant in face
Chris Noth accused of sexual assault by singer-songwriter
Show More
Rams' Whitworth surprises family by helping fully furnish their home
Here are the true stories behind your favorite Christmas songs
COVID in kids: Doctors push for vaccines as cases of MIS-C rise
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright death
Sierra Nevada mountains could see 10 feet of snow
More TOP STORIES News