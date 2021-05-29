Community & Events

Tips for teens looking to make some cash this summer

After a year of significant job loss, data shows it might be a good time to look for a job.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Tips for teens looking to make some cash this summer

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the number of job openings reached a high of 8.1 million on the last business day of March 2021. That's nearly double the low of about 4.6 million in April 2020.

Shelah Potter, the youth program coordinator from Good Will SoCal, said they're hiring about 400 teens this summer.

"We are actually currently looking for youth that are from 18 to 24 years old and ready to work. We have jobs everywhere," said Potter.

Good Will SoCal has managed to employ more than 300 youth during the pandemic.

However, local residents Suzanna Kruck and her 18-year-old daughter Katherine Zepeda said the job search hasn't been easy.

"A lot of the jobs that I've applied for haven't called me back, and I've applied for like a good chunk," said Zepeda.

Potter has some tips for teens looking to get a summer job.

First, use the CalJOBS website. It's a site that directly links to employers. So, once you're in the system, they can find you.

Second, check out your local colleges. Potter said they should have a broadband website for job openings that are good for people with little or no experience.

Third, use the Good Will SoCal Job Center for help with employment training and finding a job.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslos felizlos angeles countycommunity journalistjobs hiringin the communityjobs
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Light rain, snow in the mountains expected in SoCal Friday
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
Show More
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
Adele breaks her silence on her divorce, new love, and upcoming album
VIDEO: 3 Lake Tahoe bears fight over pond space
Man arrested in deadly North Hills hit-and-run crash
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
More TOP STORIES News