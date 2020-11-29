joe biden

President-elect Biden chooses an all-female senior White House press team

WILMINGTON, Delaware -- President-elect Joe Biden will have an all-female senior communications team at his White House, led by campaign communications director Kate Bedingfield.

Bedingfield will serve as Biden's White House communications director, and Jen Psaki, a longtime Democratic spokeswoman, will be his press secretary.

Biden also plans to name Neera Tanden, the president and CEO of the Center for American Progress, a liberal think tank, as director of the Office of Management and Budget, according to a person familiar with the transition process granted anonymity to speak freely about internal deliberations.

President-elect Biden twisted his ankle while playing with one of his dogs this weekend.



All three are veterans of the Obama administration. Bedingfield served as communications director for Biden while he was vice president; Psaki was a White House communications director and a spokesperson at the State Department; and Tanden served as a senior adviser to Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius.

"Communicating directly and truthfully to the American people is one of the most important duties of a President, and this team will be entrusted with the tremendous responsibility of connecting the American people to the White House," Biden said in a statement.

"These qualified, experienced communicators bring diverse perspectives to their work and a shared commitment to building this country back better," he added.

For the first time since losing the election, President Donald Trump agreed to leave the White House, but he continued to baselessly claim President-elect Joe Biden's victory was f



Karine Jean Pierre, who was Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' chief of staff, will serve as a principal deputy press secretary for the president-elect. She's another Obama administration alum, having served as a regional political director for the White House office of political affairs.

Pili Tobar, who was communications director for coalitions on Biden's campaign, will be his deputy White House communications director.
