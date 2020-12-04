Politics

In face of 'grim' November jobs report, Joe Biden backs more economic stimulus

By Zeke Miller and Alexandra Jaffe, Associated Press
WILMINGTON, Del. -- President-elect Joe Biden is pushing ahead with his call for massive economic stimulus as the economic recovery from this spring's coronavirus lockdowns falters amid a nationwide spike in COVID-19 cases.

Biden was to deliver remarks Friday afternoon reacting to November's national jobs report, which showed a sharp decrease in U.S. hiring even as the nation is about 10 million jobs below pre-pandemic levels.

Surging cases of the virus have led states and municipalities to roll back their re-opening plans. And more restrictions may be on the way as colder temperatures and holiday travel lead to new records for confirmed cases and deaths.

"This is a grim jobs report," Biden said in a statement ahead of his speech. "It shows an economy that is stalling. It confirms we remain in the midst of one of the worst economic and jobs crises in modern history."

While Biden has thrown his support behind a bipartisan economic relief bill of about $900 billion, he has said much more will be needed once he takes office next year.

"Congress and President Trump must get a deal done for the American people," Biden said. "But any package passed in the lame duck session is not enough. It's just the start."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicseconomyjobs hiringstimulus fundsjoe bidenu.s. & worldjobs
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom announces regional stay-at-home order
Amber Alert canceled after kidnap claim deemed unfounded
Here's how SoCal lockdown will affect you
LA deputies use Taser on man who flagged for help, witness says
Calmer winds help fight against 6,400-acre Bond Fire in OC
Pasadena increases enforcement of mask guidelines
SoCal is likely to see a dry La Niña winter, new data show
Show More
Fauci said 'yes right on the spot' to Biden
LASD to begin targeted enforcement on super-spreader events
SoCal weather: Red-flag conditions continue Friday
Optimism growing for stimulus bill as pressure builds
House votes to decriminalize marijuana at federal level
More TOP STORIES News