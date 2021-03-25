Politics

Biden says it's his 'expectation' to run for re-election in 2024

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden says it's his "expectation" that he'll run for reelection in 2024.

Biden is 78 and already the oldest president to hold office. He would be 82 at the start of a second term.

He added that he "would fully expect" that Vice President Kamala Harris would be his running mate again, adding that she is "a great partner" who is "doing a great job."

Biden was asked at the first news conference of his presidency whether he thought he could face a rematch against Donald Trump.

Biden scoffed at the question. "Oh, I don't even think about it," Biden said. "I have no idea."

EMBED More News Videos

President Joe Biden opened his first formal news conference Thursday with a nod toward the improving picture on battling the coronavirus, doubling his original goal by pledging that the nation will administer 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of his first 100 days in office.



ABC Owned Television Stations contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsgovernmentjoe bidenelection
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Biden holds 1st news conference of presidency | LIVE
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: CA to expand vaccine eligibility to those 16 and over starting April 15
Biden holds 1st news conference of presidency | LIVE
We asked 3 doctors if they'd do orange tier activities
Protesters, police face off at Echo Park Lake
Police arrest 18-year-old for murder of Fresno street vendor
Murder suspect arrested after hours-long standoff in Baldwin Park
LA County to resume full parking enforcement April 1
Show More
SF mayor announces new safety measures for Asian community
What fans can expect at Angel Stadium as tickets go on sale
Will I get my stimulus if I haven't filed taxes?
Former PA college student sentenced 7 to 20 years for poisoning roommate
Disney testing facial recognition technology for entry to Walt Disney World
More TOP STORIES News