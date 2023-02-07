Brandon Tsay, who disarmed Monterey Park shooter, among SoCal guests invited to State of the Union

WASHINGTON (KABC) -- President Joe Biden is set to deliver his State of the Union address Tuesday, and several notable figures in Southern California will be in attendance.

Among those on the guest lists is Brandon Tsay, who most likely stopped a second shooting from happening after the Monterey Park deadly attack. Biden personally invited Tsay because of his remarkable courage on the night of Jan. 21.

Tsay confronted and wrestled away a gun from the shooter at the Lai Lai Ballroom in Alhambra, saving countless lives.

Other notables from Southern California will be at the State of the Union, including a local teacher.

Shannon Klemann, who teaches biology at Camarillo High School, received the title Ventura County Teacher of the Year award in 2022.

"I'm super honored to represent my fellow teachers and to get to do this. Because really, you know, I work with so many hard-working people and we're a team and I feel really honored to get to represent them here," she told Eyewitness News.

Others on the guest list include Sen. Alex Padilla, who will bring Monterey Park City Councilman Henry Lo, who was mayor during the shooting.

Juily Phun, a niece of one of the shooting victims, will be a guest of Rep. Judy Chu.

Other notable guests have been invited by First Lady Jill Biden. That includes the mother and father of Tyre Nichols, the unarmed man who was beaten to death by police officers in Memphis.

Paul Pelosi, the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and U2 lead singer Bono will also be in attendance.

Lastly, in a show of U.S. support, the first lady invited the Ambassador of Ukraine Oksana Markarova - a year after Russia launched an attack on the country.