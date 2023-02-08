State of the Union: Biden recognizes Brandon Tsay, who disarmed Monterey Park shooter

"He saved lives. It's time we do the same. Ban assault weapons now."

"He saved lives. It's time we do the same," Biden said. "Ban assault weapons now."

WASHINGTON (KABC) -- During Tuesday's State of the Union address, President Joe Biden recognized the 26-year-old who disarmed the gunman in the Monterey Park mass shooting that left 11 people dead.

He devoted a portion of his speech to policing reform and gun violence, with an emotional moment when he asked Brandon Tsay to stand.

Tsay received a loud ovation.

"Two weeks ago, during the Lunar New Year celebrations, he heard the studio door close and he saw a man standing there pointing a semi-automatic pistol at him," Biden said. "He thought he was going to die, and he thought about the people inside."

"In that instant, he found the courage to act and wrestled the semi-automatic pistol away from a gunman who had already killed 11 people at another dance studio," Biden continued.

"He saved lives. It's time we do the same. Ban assault weapons now."

Biden addressed a joint session of Congress for the first time since voters in the midterm elections handed control of the House to Republicans.

Facing a new reality of a divided Congress in a bitterly partisan Washington, Biden nevertheless made the hopeful appeal in his address that the American electorate is uninterested in its elected leaders "fighting for the sake of fighting" and that "there is no reason we can't work together."

He called for unity and tried to emphasize conciliation over conflict, easier to do in the rarefied setting of a State of the Union address, seemingly impossible to sustain in such divided times.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.