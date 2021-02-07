COVID-19 vaccine

President Biden wants to use NFL stadiums for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

TAMPA, FLORIDA -- President Joe Biden says his administration intends to take up the NFL on its offer to use all of the league's stadiums as COVID-19 vaccination sites.

Biden mentioned the offer that came from Commissioner Roger Goodell in a letter this past week during an interview on CBS' Super Bowl pregame show.

Seven NFL stadiums are already being used as vaccination sites. Goodell's offer extends to the rest of them.

Biden says "absolutely we will" when asked if the federal government intended to use all the stadiums to try to ramp up distribution of vaccines. Biden says, "I'm going to tell my team they're available and I believe we'll use them."

SEE ALSO: NFL writes to Biden offering all stadiums as COVID-19 vaccine sites
EMBED More News Videos

The NFL is telling the federal government it will make the remaining of the league's 30 stadiums available as COVID-19 vaccination sites, joining the seven facilities already administering the vaccine.



Biden says it's his "hope and expectation" that next year's Super Bowl can be played in front of a fan-filled stadium.

Biden says the NFL title game is "just one of those great American celebrations" and laments "all those house parties, all those things that aren't happening" because of the coronavirus.

With God's help, fans can celebrate the game "as usual a year from now," said Biden.

The NFL is allowing 25,000 fans in Tampa Bay's home stadium for the matchup with Kansas City. The crowd is expected to include 7,500 vaccinated health care workers.

Biden declined to pick sides between the Chiefs and the but says Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady are both "great quarterbacks."

He says "one is just a younger version, potentially, of an old, great quarterback. Not old. In NFL terms, old."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnflcoronavirussuper bowlcovid 19 vaccineu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Officials warn against Super Bowl parties that could fuel COVID spread
LA County to prioritize second vaccine doses amid shortage
US making progress in fight against COVID
Kroger to pay $100 to workers who get COVID-19 vaccine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Superspreader' Sunday? LA County officials warn against Super Bowl gatherings
LA County to prioritize second vaccine doses amid shortage
Why you shouldn't expect another stimulus check for weeks -- if at all
Orange County nurses among lucky few attending Super Bowl
Reward increases to $120K for missing CA toddlers
Dashcam video shows brazen smash-and-grab robbery
SeaWorld reopens, but park rides to remain closed indefinitely
Show More
Long Beach police officers shoot, kill armed man threatening drivers
Kids found safe after minivan stolen during DoorDash delivery in SF
4 skiers killed, 4 injured by Utah avalanche, police say
Former heavyweight champion Leon Spinks dies at 67
South LA Ed Center helps fill gap in distance learning
More TOP STORIES News