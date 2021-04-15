Arts & Entertainment

'Rebel' star John Corbett leaves Mr. Nice Guy role behind for dark, mysterious character

By
EMBED <>More Videos

'Rebel' star John Corbett delighted to step away from nice guy role

HOLLYWOOD -- Actor John Corbett is loving his role on the new series, "Rebel." Katey Sagal plays the title role. Corbett plays her current husband, Grady... and she's had a few!

Corbett is having the time of his life NOT being Mr. Nice Guy.

"This is good for me because, you know my career better than most people do because we've known each other for many decades. I didn't want to do the old nice guy boyfriend deal one more time. It's been good for me and bought me a new car every couple of years but it's so boring to play, you know?" said Corbett. "So it's really cool to spice it up with a not-so-great guy this time."

Corbett says his character is a bit of a mystery right now.

MORE | Katey Sagal, Andy Garcia star in new ABC drama 'Rebel'
EMBED More News Videos

Katey Sagal taps into her "Rebel" side, playing a legal advocate who fights to help those who need it. Andy Garcia co-stars as her good friend, a lawyer, who she recruits to help her cause.


"And it's going to stay that way for a little bit, too. And it even gets a little deeper," said Corbett. "Grady's got some good dark secrets going on in episode eight."

Once John's done shooting "Rebel" for the season, he'll hopefully be heading to Greece for the third and final chapter in Nia Vardalos' "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" franchise.

"That was a little independent movie that I made. I got paid $25,000 for it. And look what happened? The most successful romantic comedy every made!" said Corbett. "And Nia's remained a good friend to this day; so that movie changed my life, man."

Meanwhile, you can see "Rebel" on Thursday nights on ABC.

MORE | Katey Sagal, Andy Garcia discuss what makes 'Rebel' special
EMBED More News Videos

The cast of ABC's newest drama "Rebel" discusses what makes the show so special in this exclusive clip.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisionabc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Storm bringing rain to OC, Inland Empire as it moves out of SoCal
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
2 illegal nightclubs, underground casino busted in Hollywood
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Show More
Everything you need to know about 'buy now, pay later'
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
How to see early evening meteor shower peak Friday
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
More TOP STORIES News