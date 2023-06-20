An effort to disbar attorney John Eastman, a former Chapman University law school dean and lawyer of former President Donald Trump, will begin Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Former Chapman law school dean faces disciplinary hearing over plot to keep Trump in power

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An effort to disbar attorney John Eastman, a former Chapman University law school dean and lawyer of former President Donald Trump, will begin Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Eastman is facing 11 disciplinary charges filed by the State Bar of California stemming from his alleged efforts to keep Trump in the White House after his defeat in the 2020 election. He's accused of developing a dubious legal strategy that was aimed at helping Trump remain in power by disrupting the counting of state electoral votes.

Eastman has denied the accusations.

The conservative attorney is expected to spend the day testifying before the State Bar in a proceeding that could result in him losing his license to practice law in the state.

The State Bar's counsel will seek Eastman's disbarment during a hearing before the State Bar Court that's expected to last at least eight days. If the court finds Eastman culpable of the alleged violations it can recommend a punishment such as suspending or revoking his law license. The California Supreme Court makes the final decision.

Eastman is scheduled to testify in his own defense Tuesday. The proceedings will feature witnesses such as Greg Jacob, a former attorney for then-Vice President Mike Pence who pushed back against Eastman's plan to have Pence stop the certification of Joe Biden's victory.

Eastman was one of Trump's lawyers during the election. He argued, in a memo, that Pence could keep Trump in power by overturning the results of the election during a joint session of Congress convened to count electoral votes. Critics have likened that to instructions for staging a coup.

Eastman violated California's business and professions code by making false and misleading statements that constitute acts of "moral turpitude, dishonesty, and corruption," the State Bar alleges, and in doing so he "violated this duty in furtherance of an attempt to usurp the will of the American people and overturn election results for the highest office in the land - an egregious and unprecedented attack on our democracy."

Eastman retired as dean of the Chapman University law school in Orange County last year after more than 160 faculty members signed a letter calling for the university to take action against him.

The California State Bar is a regulatory agency and the only court system in the U.S. that is dedicated to attorney discipline.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.