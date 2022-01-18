Orange County's last survivor of Pearl Harbor attack dies 1 month before 103rd birthday

ORANGE COUNTY (KABC) -- Orange County's last survivor of World War II's Pearl Harbor attack has died one month before his 103rd birthday.Maj. John Hughes became the last known living survivor of the attack in Orange County after another survivor moved to Oregon.Hughes had an illustrious military career.Beyond surviving the devastating attack on Pearl Harbor, he went on to fly 150 dive bomb missions during the war and received four Distinguished Flying Crosses - the nation's highest award for extraordinary achievement while participating in aerial flight.Hughes later helped develop the famed Sikorsky helicopter and flew MEDEVAC and rescue missions throughout the Korean War.His funeral service will be held Wednesday, Jan. 19, in Orange.