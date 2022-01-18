veterans

Orange County's last survivor of Pearl Harbor attack dies 1 month before 103rd birthday

Beyond surviving the devastating attack, he went on to fly 150 dive bomb missions and received four Distinguished Flying Crosses.
EMBED <>More Videos

Orange County's last survivor of Pearl Harbor attack dies at 102

ORANGE COUNTY (KABC) -- Orange County's last survivor of World War II's Pearl Harbor attack has died one month before his 103rd birthday.

Maj. John Hughes became the last known living survivor of the attack in Orange County after another survivor moved to Oregon.

Hughes had an illustrious military career.

Beyond surviving the devastating attack on Pearl Harbor, he went on to fly 150 dive bomb missions during the war and received four Distinguished Flying Crosses - the nation's highest award for extraordinary achievement while participating in aerial flight.

Hughes later helped develop the famed Sikorsky helicopter and flew MEDEVAC and rescue missions throughout the Korean War.

His funeral service will be held Wednesday, Jan. 19, in Orange.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyorange countyorange county newssouthern californiahistoryveteransmilitaryobituaryu.s. & worldworld war iipearl harborveteran
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
VETERANS
American Military Museum in South El Monte helps preserve history
Deserving family of 10 gifted massive Christmas light display
Young adults seek career training in tech for better future
OC high school students getting unique look at veteran experience
TOP STORIES
At-home COVID-19 test request website goes live 1 day early
Los Angeles nominates 1st female LAFD chief
Teens allowed to drive big rigs in new federal program
COVID cases in LA County have increased nearly 10 times in 1 month
Nurse in deadly downtown LA attack remembered by friends, neighbors
3 local teens identified as victims in fatal Pasadena crash
Suspect killed during officer-involved shooting in Huntington Park
Show More
AT&T says it will delay some 5G after airlines raise alarms
Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard in $68.7 billion deal
Missing diver's body found off Huntington Beach coast
Stolen WeHo Frenchie recovered in Philadelphia, reunited with owner
Arrests in fatal stabbing of man who tried to break up fight in LA
More TOP STORIES News