Master spy writer John le Carre dies at 89: Agent

Author John Le Carre, real name David Cornwell, is seen, at his home in London, Thursday, Aug. 28, 2008. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

LONDON -- John le Carre, a spy turned novelist who became the preeminent writer of espionage fiction in English, has died at age 89.

Le Carre's literary agency, Curtis Brown, said Sunday that he died in Cornwall, southwest England on Saturday after a short illness. The death was not related to COVID-19.

Born David Cornwell, le Carre worked for Britain's intelligence service before turning his experience into fiction in works including "Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy" and "The Spy Who Came in from the Cold."
