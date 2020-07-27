Civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis to be honored at ceremony in US Capitol

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6335599" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC News Special Report: Followed by family, the casket of Rep. John Lewis moves over the Edmund Pettus Bridge by horse-drawn carriage during a memorial service for Lewis in Selma, Ala.

WASHINGTON -- The late U.S. Rep. John Lewis will be remembered Monday in a ceremony at the United States Capitol. The civil rights icon will then lie in state before his private funeral Thursday at Atlanta's historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, which the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. once led.Lewis died July 17 at 80, months after he was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer. Lewis served in the U.S. House of Representatives for Georgia's 5th congressional district from 1987 until his death.He crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, for the final time Sunday. The bridge became a landmark in the fight for racial justice when Lewis and other civil rights marchers were beaten there 55 years ago on "Bloody Sunday," a key event that helped galvanize support for the passage of the Voting Rights Act. Lewis returned to Selma each March in commemoration.Sunday found him crossing alone - instead of arm-in-arm with civil rights and political leaders - after his coffin was loaded atop a horse-drawn wagon that retraced the route through Selma from Brown Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, where the 1965 march began.As the black wagon pulled by a team of dark-colored horses approached the bridge, members of the crowd shouted "Thank you, John Lewis!" and "Good trouble!" the phrase Lewis used to describe his tangles with white authorities during the civil rights movement.Some crowd members sang the gospel song "Woke Up This Morning With My Mind Stayed on Jesus." Later, some onlookers sang the civil rights anthem "We Shall Overcome" and other gospel tunes.Lewis' body was then taken to the Alabama Capitol in the afternoon to lie in repose, retracing the route marchers took in the days after Bloody Sunday to demand justice from Alabama Gov. George Wallace.