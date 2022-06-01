johnny depp

Jury reaches verdicts in Johnny Depp's libel lawsuit trial, Amber Heard's counterclaim

The verdicts are expected to be read inside the Virginia court at 3 p.m. ET.
By Denise Lavoie, AP Legal Affairs Writer
Verdict reached Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial

FAIRFAX, Va. -- A jury on Wednesday said it has reached a verdict in Johnny Depp's libel lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, who testified that Depp physically and sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.

The jury also has reached a verdict regarding a $100 million counterclaim Heard filed against Depp. Heard said she was defamed when Depp's lawyer called her abuse allegations a hoax.

The verdicts are expected to be read inside the Virginia court at 3 p.m. Wednesday. The seven-person civil jury had to come to a unanimous decision to reach each verdict. They deliberated for about 12 hours over three days.

Can the careers of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard bounce back?



Depp is suing his ex-wife for $50 million, accusing her of libeling him with a 2018 op-ed she wrote describing herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse." Heard filed a $100 million counterclaim against the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star after his lawyer called her allegations a hoax. Each accuses the other of destroying their career.

Testimony during the six-week trial has included lurid details of their short and volatile marriage. Heard testified that Depp physically or sexually assaulted her more than a dozen times. Depp said he never struck Heard, that she concocted the abuse allegations, and that she was the one who physically attacked him, multiple times.

Jurors must decide both claims based on whether or not the statements were made with "actual malice," meaning they knew what they were saying was false, or were acting with a reckless disregard for the truth.

During closing arguments, both sides told the jury that a verdict in their favor would give their clients their lives back.

Depp hasn't been waiting in Virginia for the decision. He's spent the last few days on stage, singing and playing guitar with Jeff Beck in the United Kingdom.
