COVID-19 vaccine

Johnson & Johnson files emergency use authorization application for COVID-19 vaccine

By Lauran Neergaard, AP Medical Writer
Johnson & Johnson asked U.S. regulators Thursday to clear the world's first single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, an easier-to-use option that could boost scarce supplies.

J&J's vaccine was safe and offered strong protection against moderate to severe COVID-19, according to preliminary results from a massive international study.

It didn't appear quite as strong as two-dose competitors made by Pfizer and Moderna -- a finding that may be more perception than reality, given differences in how each was tested.

EMBED More News Videos

ABC's Dr. Jen Ashton explains the phase 3 results of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine trial.



But the Food and Drug Administration is asking its independent advisers to publicly debate all the data behind the single-dose shot -- just like its competitors were put under the microscope -- before it decides whether to green light a third vaccine option in the U.S.

Dr. Peter Marks, FDA's vaccine chief, has cautioned against making comparisons before the evidence is all in.

"With so much need to get this pandemic under control, I think we can't ignore any tool in the tool chest," he told the American Medical Association last week. "We will have to do our best to try to make sure that we find the populations that benefit the most from each of these vaccines and deploy them in a very thoughtful manner."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfdacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
COVID vaccination site opens at Ontario Convention Center
CSULB to vaccinate all students, faculty and staff
CSULA to become mass COVID-19 vaccination site
Teen wakes up from 10-month coma to COVID-19 world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Human trafficking investigation nets 145 arrests in LACounty
Dem-led House, drawing a line, kicks Greene off committees
OC mom, cancer survivor offers hope to others
9 people hospitalized after hazmat incident in Ontario
COVID vaccination site opens at Ontario Convention Center
Montebello sued over 'hero pay' for grocery workers
Garcetti: LA will scale up Project Roomkey with FEMA reimbursing all costs
Show More
Michelle Obama interviews Amanda Gorman for Time
Biden officials considering action on student loan relief
Black-owned bookstore in Leimert Park celebrates Black History all year long
Capitol riot: FBI raids Orange County homes of 2 men
Trump, facing expulsion, resigns from Screen Actors Guild
More TOP STORIES News