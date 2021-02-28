COVID-19 vaccine

CDC advisory committee recommends Johnson & Johnson vaccine for people 18 and older

WASHINGTON -- A U.S. advisory panel has endorsed the new one-dose COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson as a third option to bolster the national effort against the coronavirus pandemic.

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted overwhelmingly to recommend the vaccine for adults 18 years old and up. The ruling followed emergency clearance of the vaccine by U.S. regulators a day earlier.

Members of the group emphasized that all three vaccines now available in the U.S. are highly protective against the worst effects of the virus, including hospitalization and death.

EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Anthony Fauci said he wants to see where the number of COVID cases go in the next week or so before advising people to loosen restrictions.



J&J plans to ship several million vaccine doses to states in the coming week, delivering a total of 20 million shots by the end of March. Health officials are eager to have an easier-to-use vaccine against COVID-19, which has killed more than 511,000 Americans and continues to mutate in troubling ways.

CDC recommendations are not binding on state governments or doctors, but are widely heeded by the medical community. The same CDC panel previously recommended use of the two vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna authorized in December.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscdccovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldabc newsnational
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Anti-vaccination protesters gather at Dodger stadium site
FDA issues Emergency Use Authorization for 3rd COVID-19 vaccine
FDA advisers sign off on J&J vaccine: Here's what happens next
House passes $1.9T COVID relief bill on near party-line vote
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wind warnings issued for much of SoCal as fire danger increases
4-acre brush fire erupts in Malibu Canyon
Doctor appears in court video call while performing surgery
Two skiers defy death in descent of Yosemite's Half Dome
Amendment would ban 'servitude' by California prison inmates
LA County firefighters rely on ax, luck to free Woods from crash
Astronauts prep space station for solar panels
Show More
Trump tells CPAC crowd 'the incredible journey' is 'far from being over'
Dine-and-dash scams force weekend closure of Spoon by H
Sheep loses 78 lbs fleece after years in wild
Anti-vaccination protesters gather at Dodger stadium site
House passes $1.9T COVID relief bill on near party-line vote
More TOP STORIES News