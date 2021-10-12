Las Vegas Raiders

Jon Gruden out as Las Vegas Raiders head coach, sources tell ESPN

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

LAS VEGAS -- ESPN senior NFL writer Adam Schefter tweeted Monday evening, "Gruden no longer will be the Raiders' head coach," and added that owner Mark Davis was seen talking to Gruden earlier in the day at the Raider's facility.



This comes after the surfacing of emails that have been called "racist" and "misogynistic."

Gruden released a statement confirming that he has resigned as head coach.

He says he "loves the Raiders" and doesn't want to be a distraction to the team.



Raiders assistant coach Rich Bisaccia is reportedly stepping into the role of interim head coach.



This is Gruden's 15th season as an NFL head coach and his second stint with the Raiders.

Gruden signed a 10-year, $100 million contract to return to the team in 2018, the richest contract for a head coach in NFL history.

The Raiders started this season under Gruden undefeated through the first three games, and now sit at 3rd place in the AFC West at 3-2.



