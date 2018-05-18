Joshua Tree couple reunited with their children

The Joshua Tree couple accused of abusing their children after they were found living in a makeshift shelter has been reunited with their kids. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
JOSHUA TREE, Calif. (KABC) --
The Joshua Tree couple accused of abusing their children after they were found living in a makeshift shelter has been reunited with their kids.

A judge in San Bernardino County ruled on Thursday that the couple could take their three children home.

Mona Kirk and Daniel Panico still face misdemeanor charges and will be under the continued supervision of the Department of Children and Family Services.

The family now has a new home, thanks to donations from the community.

Kirk and Panico were arrested in February after San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies discovered them living with their children in squalor in what investigators described as a large plywood box.

Neighbors and supporters of the couple called for the remaining charges to also be dropped, adding that the pair was only guilty of being poor.

"They really didn't do anything wrong besides having some trash in their yard," said Jackie Klear, a family friend. "There is no case here."
