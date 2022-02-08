JrKickz brings unique look, feel to the shoe game

JrKickz brings a unique look, feel to the shoe game

CHESTER, Pa -- Chester-based company Jrkickz creates unique and eye-catching footwear.

Founder Breon Barrett and Co-founder Ron Alexander have been in operation for about 10 years. The two started out creating athleisure clothes, which they say is anything and everything athletic wear.

"We wanna be that brand where we represent a little bit of everything," said Barrett.

In the past two years, they have launched their shoe line, which has taken off.

"We wanna bring some new flavors some new styles, new designs on top of an affordable comfortable sneaker overall," said Barrett.

The shoes are very unique and are something the owners say represent their customers.

"We wanna be that brand that speaks for those that don't have a voice," says Barrett.

They are very proud of the work they do and say seeing people wearing their brand is the ultimate reward.
