Judge declines to dismiss sexual assault case against Harvey Weinstein

A New York judge has allowed Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault case to move forward.

Judge James Burke held a brief court session Thursday after a flurry of court papers in which Weinstein's lawyers say the case has been "irreparably tainted" by allegations that a police detective acted improperly in the investigation.

After a brief discussion with the lawyers, the judge denied a motion to dismiss the case.

Prosecutors say there's ample evidence to move forward to trial.

Weinstein, who denies all allegations of nonconsensual sex, is putting on his fiercest campaign yet to get the case thrown out.

He left the courthouse without commenting.
