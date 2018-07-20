Judge doubts mental competence of mother who left son at Union Station

Dava Webster is facing one count of child endangerment. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The mother accused of abandoning her son at Union Station appeared in court Friday for a preliminary hearing.

Dava Webster is facing one count of child endangerment.

The judge determined there is a doubt to her mental competence and referred the case for evaluation.

Investigators say Webster left her 6-year-old, who does not communicate, alone at the train station earlier this month.

Webster was arrested when she returned to the station the next day. She faces up to six years in prison.

The boy is now with relatives.
