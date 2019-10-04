Judge in Smollett case rules to keep Dan Webb as special prosecutor after concerns of possible conflict of interest

Judge Michael Toomin found no indication that the former U.S. attorney "harbors any bias" following concerns that Webb has a possible conflict of interest.
The concerns emerged after Webb disclosed that he hosted a fundraiser for Foxx in 2016. Court documents also revealed a $1,000 donation was made in Webb's name to Foxx's campaign that year.
Webb said he did not remember making the donation.
Webb is investigating Foxx's decision to dismiss felony charges against Smollett, who's accused of staging an attack on himself.
WATCH: Video shows Jussie Smollett with rope around his neck
Smollett was charged with staging the attack in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood in January. Police and prosecutors said Smollett orchestrated the attack with the help of two brothers. One brother was an extra on "Empire" and the other was Smollett's personal trainer.
All charges against Smollett were dropped in late February in exchange for community service and forfeiture of his $10,000 bond payment.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
