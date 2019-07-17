New Jersey judge off bench after saying rape suspect came from 'good family'

TRENTON, New Jersey -- New Jersey's high court has taken action against two judges over their comments in cases involving sexual assault.

The state Supreme Court has recommended that John Russo Jr. be removed from the bench.

Russo asked a woman during a 2016 hearing if she could have closed her legs to prevent a sexual assault.

Russo will have a chance to offer evidence before a panel to contest his removal.

Also Wednesday, the court terminated the temporary assignment of a judge who declined to order a 16-year-old rape suspect tried in adult court because the youth came "from a good family."

James Troiano asked whether the suspect should face serious consequences over a video-recorded assault on an intoxicated teenager.

Troiano is retired but had been recalled to serve in Monmouth County.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
courtnew jersey newssex assault
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Drone with fireworks strapped to it is found on DTLA building
LAPD officer arrested on multiple rape charges
Drug lord El Chapo Guzman sentenced to life in prison
USC undergrad rocket club set world record
Angels beat Astros 7-2 for 5th straight win; Marisnick plunked
Man charged with capital murder for sons' drowning deaths
Woman nearly pierced by long piece of metal while driving
Show More
Garden Grove's Christ Cathedral, formerly Crystal Cathedral, reopens
9-year-old girl's sketch may help police solve theft crime
Emails show Iowa official's Tupac fixation before his ouster
Prosecutors drop groping case against Kevin Spacey
West Hollywood approves license for cannabis café
More TOP STORIES News