Judge orders inmate's mouth taped shut in courtroom

A judge in Cleveland ordered two pieces of tape to be placed over a defendant's mouth because he would not stop talking during sentencing Tuesday.

By ABC7.com staff
CLEVELAND (KABC) --
A judge in Cleveland ordered two pieces of tape to be placed over a defendant's mouth because he would not stop talking during sentencing Tuesday.

Franklyn Williams just began serving a 24-year prison sentence for his conviction on armed robberies and other charges.

The court says he disappeared in the middle of his trial.

Williams told journalists he was trying to get on record that he didn't remember his trial because he was hit in the head and didn't get any medical treatment.

Williams says he plans to appeal his sentence.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
courttrialcourt caseOhio
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
4 SoCal dentists accused of Vegas sex assault
Blaze Bernstein murdered because he was gay, OCDA says
Apple to revitalize historic Tower Theatre
Dancing mom embarrasses son, goes viral
USC requests federal investigation into donation by county supervisor
LA city animal shelters full to capacity, officials say
4 teens arrested in NoHo knock-knock burglaries
Burro who was shot in ear with arrow released back into wild
Show More
1 shot at El Sereno burger stand
CA attorney general will fight Trump admin over clean-car rules
California joins lawsuit against 3-D printed guns
LA Chargers prepare for upcoming preseason game
2 classrooms destroyed in Montebello school fire
More News