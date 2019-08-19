Judge rules against Sheriff Villanueva, fired deputy fighting for reinstatement

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A judge has ruled against Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and his efforts to reinstate a deputy who was fired over domestic violence allegations.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mitchell Beckloff ordered Caren Carl Mandoyan to surrender his gun and badge Monday, and stop identifying himself as a law enforcement officer.

Mandoyan was fired by previous Sheriff Jim McDonnell for alleged domestic violence, stalking and lying.

But after Villanueva was elected he brought Mandoyan back on the job. Mandoyan was a trusted volunteer on Villanueva's campaign and served as Villanueva's driver, although the sheriff has said there was no quid pro quo for anyone who worked on his campaign.



The matter is far from resolved. The judge's order was a preliminary injunction, which remains in effect until the matter goes to trial.

The county Board of Supervisors has strongly opposed Villanueva's decision to bring back Mandoyan, and the battle has in part centered around the independently-elected sheriff's authority to hire and fire who he wants.

So far the battle has cost taxpayers at least $3 million in legal bills, according to the Sheriff's Department.

See a copy of Judge Beckloff's ruling here.

In Beckloff's ruling Monday, the judge said Villanueva did not have the authority to reach a legal settlement with Mandoyan that resulted in his rehiring by the department, noting that such an action needed to be approved by the Board of Supervisors.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeles countylos angeles county sheriff's departmentjudgelawsuitsheriff
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Retired administrator found stabbed to death on CSU Fullerton campus
Suspect accused of setting mother on fire surrenders after standoff
Fullerton: Suspect fatally shot during traffic stop with Buena Park PD
Narcotics operation found at commercial structure fire in Paramount
Man in custody after his mother found dead at OC home
Governor Newsom signs law to limit shootings by police
LAPD officer pleads not guilty in suspected DUI crash
Show More
Army recruit cuts hair for first time in 15 years, donates it
Mountain lion put down after crash on the 15 Freeway in Devore
VIDEO: Bear takes dip in Monrovia hot tub
Vets helping vets find jobs through state EDD
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino will close for renovation
More TOP STORIES News